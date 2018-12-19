Columbus community celebrates completion of ‘Follow Me’ Trail and dedicates new bridge over Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A dedication ceremony for the completion of the “Follow Me” Trail and the new bridge over Victory Drive was held in Columbus Tuesday.
The ceremony took place at Kellogg’s Snacks on Victory Drive.
The Follow Me Trail broke ground in 2015 and will offer walking, biking, and jogging opportunities for the community. The trail runs from Eagle Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road to Cusseta Road. Completion of this project is a major step towards the future connection south to the National Infantry Museum and the RiverWalk.
The new bridge over Victory Drive will be named in honor of Owen T. Ditchfield, an advocate for South Columbus, retired Fort Benning educator, and a Vietnam War hero who passed away in 2016.
“Knowing the person that my husband was, I think the bridge is just a totally symbolic memorial because he was a bridge builder in our community, especially with South Columbus. With everything he did, he was trying to make the city better and to bring people together,” said Mabel Ditchfield, wife of Owen Ditchfield.
The project was funded under the Transportation Investment Act, which was approved by voters in 2012.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.