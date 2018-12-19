Comment on Thai Miss Universe gown earns complaint to police

Kitjanut Chaiyosburana, a businessman and politician, says he filed his complaint after seeing a Facebook post by Wanchaleom Jamneanphol, who disparaged a blue dress designed by Princess Srivannavari Nariratana, a daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Miss Universe Thailand, Sophida Kancharin, wore the gown during a Dec. 5 event that was part of the pageant.