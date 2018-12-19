CPD celebrates Blue Lights, Bright Smiles event with children at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A community-based project to bring smiles to children confined to the hospital during the Christmas holiday was observed on Tuesday.
Columbus police visited Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for its annual Blue Lights Bright Smiles event. The police department visits with their lights on full blast before passing out gifts to children in the hospital.
Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick says its on of her favorite days of the year.
"We just have the blue lights going and we wave at them for about 5 minutes- and then we take in a bunch of gifts to the children who will not be able to be home for Christmas. I just love Christmas. I love doing stuff for other people. It is the highlight of my year," said Dent-Fitzpatrick.
The police department also presented community awards and recognized people who endorsed on the political real this year.
