Experts give advice on how to minimize stress during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The holiday season can bring unwanted anxiety and frustration that can trigger depression. It’s important to learn how to minimize the stress so you can enjoy the holiday.
“Take a minute and assess what’s really important to you and what’s not important to you for the Christmas holidays, and set some boundaries. It’s really OK to say no to things that don’t feel your spirit,” said health and wellness coach, Dr. Kelly Beaz.
During the holidays ,we often visit family and friends we haven’t seen in a while or preparing for unwanted guests to come into our own home.
Beaz said set aside differences until a better time for discussion and go into the situation with a positive attitude.
“One of the things I recommend is to change up the script. Do something different. When you start dreading going in and seeing them, you can make that a different situation. Have a different response to those people,”said Beaz.
It can also be hard on those grieving from the loss of loved ones this time of year, and experts said acknowledging your feeling is important.
It’s OK to take time to cry or express your feelings.
“When you’re grieving during the holidays, it’s important to be very clear about what you need and to be clear about setting boundaries with people. I really recommend talking about the person that you lost and sharing your feelings with people you know and trust,” said Beaz.
Lastly, learn to say no. Always saying yes can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed. You can’t attend every holiday party or event. The holidays don’t have to be perfect or just like last year.
“Social media defiantly plays a part in that when you see all the fancy projects and all the decorations other people are doing. It makes us feel like maybe we aren’t doing enough and there’s a lot of pressure to make things a certain way,” said Beaz.
The Mayo Clinic recommends take a breather and make some time for yourself, even if it’s just 15 minutes. Don’t let the holidays be something you dread.
