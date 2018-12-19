Florida man tries to pay for McDonald’s with bag of weed

(RNN) - McDonald’s would like the public to know a bag of weed is not an acceptable currency at any of its locations.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department would like the public to know trying to pay for your happy meal with marijuana will land you in jail.
Officers arrested 23-year-old Anthony Andrew Gallagher on Sunday. Police said he went through a McDonald’s drive-thru shortly before 2 a.m.
Workers called police after turning down his offer.
The suspect drove off, but later came back. But by the time he returned, employees had already given police his description.
Officers were still in the area when he returned. When they got to his car, they could smell marijuana and ended up finding 11 grams in his possession.
Police said Gallagher admitted to trying to trade weed for food, but claimed he was only joking.
They charged him with possession of marijuana and DUI.
