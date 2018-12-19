Investigation underway in Auburn after dog found dead in the cold; officials give winter safety tips

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An investigation is happening in Auburn after authorities say a dog was found dead in the cold.
Krista Weldon with Auburn Animal Control said it is something her office hates to see happen---pets left out in shivering temperatures this time of year.
“It does happen unfortunately and preventive measures could be put in place to prevent that from happening," said Weldon.
Right now, there is an ongoing investigation after a dog was found dead in Auburn. Animal officers said they didn’t want to go into detail before this case goes to court, but for an incident like this, there are penalties to face.
Fines can be issued up to about $500 and you could face six months jail time if convicted on particular cases relating to care of animals and other city ordinances that protect pets.
“We are not here to cause a disturbance for them, we want to help them," said TJ McCullough with the Lee County Humane Society. "So if we can help provide shelter, heat lamps, things like that just let us know.”
McCullough is over the Lee County Humane Society and said you can pick up the phone and call the humane society if you see or know of a pet that needs help in the cold.
Weatherproofing your pet’s home is just one step animal control officers said you should take.
You should also keep a regular check on their water bowls from freezing, know if you have a breed that requires special attention in the cold, and be aware of warning signs of hypothermia---a potential deadly condition derived from the cold.
“Bring them inside when it’s cold out. They are definitely going to do better indoors than outdoors," said Weldon.
