LaGrange man arrested on drug, firearm charges
By Alex Jones | December 19, 2018 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 4:16 PM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police have arrested a man on multiple drug and firearm charges on Dec. 19.

Police arrested Reginald Bell following executing a search warrant in the 400 block of S. Lee St.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., Bell was found in possession of approximately 16 grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution as well as a loaded Smith and Wesson 5.56 mm rifle and a loaded Draco 7.62 mm AK47 rifle.

He was taken into custody and is being held at the Troup County Jail.

