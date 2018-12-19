LaGrange man arrested on drug, firearm charges

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police have arrested a man on multiple drug and firearm charges on Dec. 19.
Police arrested Reginald Bell following executing a search warrant in the 400 block of S. Lee St.
At approximately 11:20 a.m., Bell was found in possession of approximately 16 grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution as well as a loaded Smith and Wesson 5.56 mm rifle and a loaded Draco 7.62 mm AK47 rifle.
He was taken into custody and is being held at the Troup County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.