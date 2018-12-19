Man charged in Farr Road murder in Columbus appears in court, facing additional charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Jail inmate appeared in court again on Wednesday morning to face additional charges.
Furr is charged in the September 2017 murder of 35-year-old Travis Porter. Porter was shot and killed in Hannah Heights Apartments on Farr Road.
According to court testimony, authorities say Robert Furr admitted to being one of the founding members of the Zohannan Gang, founded in Columbus. Authorities say the gang is linked to a number of murders, armed robberies, and other crimes in the area.
Last week, Furr appeared in court, but refused to testify in another murder case.
Furr’s case was bound to Superior Court. He was given no bond.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.