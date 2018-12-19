Man leaves $500 in tips as Christmas gift to employees at SC restaurant

IRMO, SC (WIS) - A long-time customer at one Irmo, SC restaurant played Santa for the employees there in the form of a generous tip.
Employees at Hwy. 55 in Irmo said they were left shocked to open up Christmas cards left by the customer and found $100 in each card. The card also included a hand-written thank you for each of the five employees who received one.
After having his regular meal one night, the customer paid his bill and left five cards with the money inside for each of the employees.
“When I opened the card, I immediately started to cry,” Hwy. 55 head manager Taryn Jackson said. “When everyone else saw what was in the card, they rushed out to the parking lot to thank him. We probably didn’t realize it at the time, but it just shows the impact we can have on others when they come into our store and the relationships we build with our customers over the years.”
The staff members are between 20 and 23 years old and began working there when they were in high school. The generous gift was certainly appreciated by the young staff. The employees are two undergrad students, one student in graduate school pursuing a medical degree and one parent of a 2-year-old boy.
