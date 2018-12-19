More Clouds Before the Rain

Rain coverage decreases by Friday evening as a cold front pushes through the Valley, putting our temperatures back into the 30s during the mornings over the weekend with highs topping out in the 50s. The best news about the weekend? Finally, no more rain! After abundant sunshine Saturday, more clouds gradually filter back in by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but rain chances don’t look impressive again until next Thursday, when another storm system heads toward the Valley. If you’re hoping for a White Christmas, no such luck for one here in the Valley—just looking dry and seasonable in the 60s and 40s.