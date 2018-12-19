Muscogee County Sheriff authorizing new jail cameras following multiple inmate stabbings

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department is releasing new information about several stabbings happening in the county jail.
During one of the attacks, an inmate’s eye was severely injured.
Muscogee County Sheriff, Donna Tompkins said she is definitely taking notice of these attacks.
Inmates reportedly used anything from combs to pieces of the facility as weapons.
“All three were stabbed in the eye, which is very unusual,” spoke Tompkins.
In one attack, four inmates now face additional charges of aggravated battery after using a broken piece of shower tile that was sharpened into a “shank.”
All were known members of Gangster Disciples criminal street gang.
“The people involved in most of these are charged with violent offenses already. Aggravated assault, home invasions, armed robberies, so they are much more violent offenders,” said Tompkins.
Tompkins said she is already authorizing the purchase of cameras inside the jail.
It’s a costly proposal, but Tompkins is hoping this will help combat the problem.
Tompkins said it’s common for fights, but stabbings are a “newer problem” jail authorities are working to manage.
There are currently over 1,100 inmates housed in the county jail. Of that number, roughly 700 are known gang members charged with violent offenses.
