New study names Auburn best place to live in Alabama

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A new study by MONEY magazine has named Auburn the best place to live in Alabama.
The magazine has called the city a “quintessential college town," highlighting the city’s restaurants and low cost of living.
The list looks at cities with at least 50,000 people and evaluates them based on economic health, cost of living, diversity, public education, income, crime, ease of living and amenities.
