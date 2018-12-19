Woman charged with arson, assault in police standoff pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The woman who is accused of shooting at a man and police as well as setting her house on fire during a police standoff has made her first appearance in court.
64-year-old Rhonda Crute allegedly shot at her husband on Dec. 17 in their home on 20th St.
When police arrived, a hours-long standoff ensued that led to Crute shooting at police and setting her home on fire.
She was later apprehended.
Crute plead not guilty in her preliminary Recorder’s Court hearing.
She waived her hearing to Superior Court and was not given a bond.
Police say additional charges may be pending.
