Changes coming to Uptown Columbus as businesses close and move locations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Changes are coming to Uptown Columbus as some businesses are closing and others are moving locations.
Howard Johnson says his shop, Outside World on Broadway, has been open for eight years.
“This has been more of a passion than it is a business, but unfortunately things are such that we’re having to close,” says Johnson.
It’s one of the many businesses on Broadway closing their doors for good. Their neighbor Regal Jewelry store, says their last day open is Dec. 29. The Twelfth Street Deli closed their doors as well, and clothing stores like Looking Good Discount Store and Suit City are moving to a different location in the Manchester area.
“It’s difficult for these local businesses and you’re seeing a reflection of that. You’re also seeing a reflection of people that have had plans for a number of years to retire or to move on. That’s just the evolution of our downtown,” says Ross Horner, CEO of Uptown Columbus Inc.
A number of these businesses have been there for years and some even more than a decade. Uptown Columbus says it hasn’t been all bad, they say they have added more than 30 businesses over last three years with $53 million in gross receipts last year, which is more than a 55 percent increase over the last eight years.
"The good just keeps happening. Not only with Whitewater and what’s happening. The rapids are going to be coming on this next year. There’ll be over 230 new people living in uptown. We’re seeing more people wanting to live in uptown and that’s a great thing,” says Horner.
As for the businesses that are leaving, one of the owners says he just wants to say thank you to his customers over the years.
"We want to thank them for being a part of our family for years. We’ve gotten to know them and it’s an emotional time for all of us to close the doors,” says Johnson.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.