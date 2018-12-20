Fire safety officials warn of having too lit of a Christmas

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As Christmas gets closer, more and more houses have live Christmas trees that, if not taken care of properly, could go up in flames.
“Most homeowners would not be able to deal with a live tree that caught on fire and it ignited," Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Ricky Shores.
Don’t let Christmas heat up too much—with fire that is.
According to the American Christmas Tree Association, Christmas trees alone result in $13 million a year in property damage.
Chief Shores says before you take your live tree off the lot, make sure you pick a fresh, vibrant green one because those are less likely to catch fire.
“One of the first things you want to do when you’re purchasing the tree, inspect the tree before you take it home make sure the needles don’t appear to dried out that they bend a little bit where the limbs are fairly flexible you want to make sure you don’t get a tree that’s too old,”said Chief Shores.
When you get it home, hydration is key to preventing a dry out, so make sure you keep the water filled.
The first three days are crucial because that is when the tree absorbs the most.
Shores says keeping your tree away from any combustible material, heat sources and real candles can save your life.
“You’re more likely to die in a home fire that’s associated with a real Christmas tree that ignited at night as opposed to having some other type of fire like a kitchen fire," said Chief Shores.
When you are getting ready to hang lights, look for any broken or taped wires from past Christmas seasons.
A lot of people get in the habit of keeping their lights on overnight, but it is important to turn them all off before bed.
Fire officials recommend during this time of year you keep your smoke alarms in tip top shape and everyone in your home knows how to get to your fire extinguisher, in case of an emergency.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.