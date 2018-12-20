Friday Looking Cold & Wet

Strong storm system moving across the Southern US will continue to keep rain chances high for Friday, especially in the morning hours. Winds will become gusty as well with the low passing, and as the cold front moves though. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50′s on Saturday, with dry weather continuing into Sunday morning. Winds aloft will shift out of the SW heading into Christmas eve, and will remain that way for the rest of next week. This means lot of cloudy skies, and the occasional chance of rain. Can’t rule out a chance of a shower on Christmas Day. Next strong system looks to arrive towards the end of next week. Overall temperatures look mild from Sunday onward as well.