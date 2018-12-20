GUEST SEGMENT: GA Senator Ed Harbison discusses possibility of creating lottery game to benefit veterans

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A group of state lawmakers spent time in Columbus Thursday to discuss the possibility of creating a lottery game to benefit veterans.
The committee is tasked with looking into developing one or more games within the Georgia lottery.
Georgia Senator Ed Harbison, who is leading the effort, explains how the idea came about., and if is passes, how it would work.
Harbison further explains how veterans in Georgia would benefits from the lottery game and discusses some of the issues coming into play when it comes to deciding if the game is a good idea.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.