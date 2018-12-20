Johnson, Daniels help NC State stun No. 7 Auburn 78-71

N.C. State: Talk about a measuring-stick win. The Wolfpack's only loss had come in a close game at No. 16 Wisconsin. And N.C. State had beaten power-conference opponents Penn State and Vanderbilt in what has otherwise been one of the nation's softest nonconference schedules. That left plenty of question about exactly how good this group is (or isn't). Wednesday's answer proved to be the former, with Johnson beating Tigers defenders all night and Daniels turning in a huge second-half performance.