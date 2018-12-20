LaGrange man arrested after using vehicle as a weapon in alleged assault

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has been arrested after allegedly using his vehicle to ram into another one.
Officers responded to the JR Food Mart in the 1600 block of Whitesville Rd. in reference to an alleged assault by vehicle.
Following an investigation, officers found that during an argument Riley Wayne Bowles, 40, used his vehicle to ram another vehicle.
The vehicle Bowles hit had four people inside, two of whom were juveniles.
Bowles was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.