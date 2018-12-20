LaGrange police investigating late-night stabbing on Town Center Dr.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a stabbing of man that took place on Town Center Dr.
Officers responded to the late-night stabbing at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 400 block of Town Center Dr.
The victim who had been stabbed in the leg reported that during an argument Michael Dylan Hogg Cotton, 25, stabbed him with a bladed weapon.
Cotton was arrested a short time later and charged with aggravated assault.
If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call (706) 883-2603.
