LaGrange police investigating late-night stabbing on Town Center Dr.
By Alex Jones | December 20, 2018 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 11:42 AM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a stabbing of man that took place on Town Center Dr.

Officers responded to the late-night stabbing at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 400 block of Town Center Dr.

The victim who had been stabbed in the leg reported that during an argument Michael Dylan Hogg Cotton, 25, stabbed him with a bladed weapon.

Cotton was arrested a short time later and charged with aggravated assault.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call (706) 883-2603.

