Montgomery man attempts to kill woman in Auburn, shoots self

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A Montgomery man has been arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a woman and ultimately shooting himself.
27-year-old Dandre L. Brunson was taken into custody on Dec. 19 for an incident occurring on Nov. 13.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Webster Rd. in Auburn to find Brunson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Brunson was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
An investigation found that Brunson fired several shots at a female acquaintance before shooting himself.
The female victim was not injured and Brunson was eventually released from the hospital.
After being released from the hospital, he was arrested for attempt to commit murder and taken to the Lee County Jail.
His bond has been set at $75,000.
