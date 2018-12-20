Omega Psi Phi fraternity chapters host annual Christmas toy giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Lambda Iota and Nu Chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. held their annual Christmas toy giveaway on Wednesday for 20 local families.
For more than 30 years, the fraternity has assisted deserving families by providing toys for children at Christmas time. The families are identified by local child service agencies.
"It feels great making a positive impact in the community, and the great part is when that kid wakes up on Christmas morning being able to open up a gift. That's what it’s all about and also understanding the reason for the season," said president, Travis Chambers.
Not only did the fraternity provide gifts for families, they offered payer for them and allowed the families to express their thanks.
