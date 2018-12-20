One year later: Man shot and killed at Columbus Pawn Shop remembered

By Alex Jones | December 20, 2018 at 12:26 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 12:26 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today marks exactly one year since a Columbus Pawn Shop employee was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery.

68-year-old Joseph Howard Johnson, III was shot inside the Fort Benning Rd. store on Dec. 20, 2017.

Another employee of the store returned fire to the suspects, shooting one of the suspects, 21-year-old Marquiell Wilson.

Wilson and 15-year-old Quintavis Williams were arrested and charged with murder.

The Columbus Pawn Shop closed following the tragic incident and has since relocated to A-1 Pawn Shop on Victory Dr.

