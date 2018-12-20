One year later: Man shot and killed at Columbus Pawn Shop remembered

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today marks exactly one year since a Columbus Pawn Shop employee was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery.
Another employee of the store returned fire to the suspects, shooting one of the suspects, 21-year-old Marquiell Wilson.
Wilson and 15-year-old Quintavis Williams were arrested and charged with murder.
The Columbus Pawn Shop closed following the tragic incident and has since relocated to A-1 Pawn Shop on Victory Dr.
