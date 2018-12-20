Opelika man arrested for trafficking marijuana

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested for drug trafficking on Wednesday.
An on-going drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of 44-year-old Mario Lateef Mitchell.
Mitchell was stopped by a Lee County deputy at the intersection of South 4th Street and Bedell Avenue in Opelika for a traffic violation. During the stop, the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle was detected by a drug enforcement K9.
According to authorities, nearly 11 pounds of marijuana, 2 handguns, 2 rifles, and $35,000 was found.
Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Lee County Detention Center. His bond was set at $50,000. Mitchell posted the bail and was released.
This is an on-going investigation and more arrests are possible.
