Rain Returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Clouds have been thickening up through the afternoon and we expect rain chances to increase overnight as the next big storm system we have been tracking moves in to the area. Rain will spread over the area during the day Thursday and Friday, and while it won't rain the entire time, you'll want to be prepared for rain at any point through the next two days. Rainfall totals may be close to an inch in many spots before all is said and done. The weekend still looks fantastic with dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will start off in the 30s both mornings with low to mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.