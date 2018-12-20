Remembering 7-year-old killed in Columbus car crash 3 years later

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Wednesday marks three years since a young Phenix City boy was tragically killed in a car crash in Columbus.
Ayden Kitchens died in 2015 after a woman stole a car and caused three separate accidents on Veterans Parkway, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Kathryn Adams was charged with vehicular homicide.
According to the Muscogee County Jail, the case was closed last year and Adams is not in a mental health institution.
