Wet Weather Returns

In addition to the rain sticking around through Friday, winds will pick up overnight ahead of drier air filtering in by Saturday. And for once, we’re looking at a dry weekend for the first time in a while—though it will be on the chilly side. Expect highs in the 50s and crisp mornings with temperatures falling close to freezing. As far as your Christmas forecast, anticipate more clouds than sun next week with fairly seasonable temperatures. Our next rainmaker sets it sights on the Valley by next Thursday though, bringing showers back into the forecast later next week.