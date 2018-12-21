Afghan official: US troop withdrawal to have little impact

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Marines stand guard during the change of command ceremony at Task Force Southwest military field in Shorab military camp of Helmand province, Afghanistan. The Pentagon is developing plans to withdraw up to half of the 14,000 American troops serving in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, marking a sharp change in the Trump administration's policy aimed at forcing the Taliban to the peace table after more than 17 years of war. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File) (Massoud Hossaini)
December 21, 2018 at 5:58 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 5:58 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani says the withdrawal of half of the 14,000 U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan will have little impact on the fighting capacity of the Afghan National Security Forces.

Haroon Chakansuri responded Friday to reports the Pentagon is developing plans to withdraw 7,000 American soldiers by the summer. He said Afghanistan's military has been in charge of the country's security since 2014 when more than 100,000 NATO troops withdrew. Since then, U.S. forces have provided training and advice, assisting in military operations only when requested by Afghan troops.

However, the Taliban are stronger today than they have been since their ouster in 2001. They control or hold sway over nearly half the country, carrying out near daily attacks that mostly target Afghan security forces.