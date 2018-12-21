After Year of the Woman, 2020 buzz so far focuses on the men

Of course, there are plenty of women in the 2020 mix. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are actively considering presidential runs and could be formidable candidates. In an interview this week, Harris said, "I would hope" the eventual Democratic presidential field would be representative of the U.S. population when it comes to both gender and race. She declined to prognosticate further about the primary because "I don't know what the field will be."