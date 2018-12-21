Auburn man arrested on multiple drug charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A man from Auburn has been arrested on multiple drug charges.
Denver Alexander Atwood, 25, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 21 and is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to police, Atwood’s arrest stems from a three-month investigation by the Auburn Narcotics Division. The narcotics division executed a search warrant of Atwood’s residence on Friday and seized cocaine, marijuana, Adderall, Lorazepam, THC contained in candy, and two firearms.
Atwood was transported to the Lee County Detention Center and held on a $10,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.