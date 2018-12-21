Cloudy, Rainy, and Windy TGIF!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Wet weather sticking around for Friday especially this morning, but in addition to the clouds and the rain, we have to deal with windy conditions today. Expects gusts near 30 mph into the afternoon as the colder and drier air pushes into the Valley as rain slowly exits our area.
Tonight looks breezy as well, but sunshine returns in full for Saturday. Expect highs in the 50s over the weekend and lows in the 30s, so turning chilly again. A weak front moving in late this weekend will bring a chance for a few isolated showers Sunday, before we turn briefly dry again Christmas Eve and Christmas—with some lingering clouds though.
The weather stays quiet and seasonable until the middle of next week when the pattern turns unsettled again. Looks like our wettest days will be Thursday and Friday, but we’ll continue to fine-tune that forecast as we head into next week. For now, the pattern still looks slightly warmer and wetter than average in the Valley through the end of the year.
