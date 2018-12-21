Columbus girl surprised for Christmas following WTVM toy drive giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus girl got an early Christmas surprise on Thursday.
A team from WTVM heard about the eight-year-old who didn’t expect to get anything from Santa. The team wrapped a few of the toys collected through its toy drive and delivered a bit of Christmas cheer to Star Lamb.
Lamb’s great-grandmother said she’s having a difficult time financially and didn’t think she would able to afford any toys for her.
She said she’s grateful to WTVM and sister station Fox 54 for stepping in to help.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.