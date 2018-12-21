Columbus police increasing patrol as holidays approach

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Those in Columbus could be seeing more police officers in your neighborhood as families comes together for the holidays.
Columbus police say they are working on new ways to keep you safe from criminal activity.
"We have to stop making ourselves victim when it comes to holidays and year-round," says Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department.
Major Hawk with the Columbus Police Department says CPD is on high alert as it gets closer to the holidays. He says more officers are taking to the streets to help lower the numbers of usual high crime rates during the holidays.
“Residential burglaries could pick up that’s why we’re deploying more people into the neighborhoods working special details,” says Hawk.
He says people should be cautious of residential burglaries, armed robberies and other forms of criminal activity in their neighborhoods and at shopping centers in their areas. Hawk says although more officers are going to be on the roads, it stills fall on those who live in their community to monitor any suspicious or criminal activity.
The neighbors know better than we do of what’s normal and what’s not normal. You know what kind of car goes to your neighbor’s house on a regular basis or what comes to your house. Your neighbor should know that. It’s kind of a nosy neighbor but it’s also to protect each other," says Hawk.
Columbus police say they are also cracking down on those driving under the influence to create safe road conditions during one the busiest traveling periods of the year.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.