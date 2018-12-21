CPD takes man into custody on charges of battery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have taken a man into custody on charges of battery.
31-year-old Ronald Dwayne Cherry was arrested by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit on Dec. 21.
Cherry is now facing battery charges as he is set to make his first appearance in court on Dec. 27 at 9:00 a.m.
Cherry is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.