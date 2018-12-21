DUIs becoming a problem across the state

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Thousands of people will be on the roads over the next couple of days, but a new report suggests that they might not all make it home.
“One of the main contributors to fatality crashes is driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton.
SafeWise pulled numbers from the National Traffic Safety Administration and Alabama has the fifth highest DUI fatality rate in the nation with over 900 Impaired Driving Fatalities in 2017.
In 2016, there were over one-thousand alcohol-impaired driving fatalities.
“A lot of people don’t realize that DUI, or driving under the influence isn’t limited to just alcohol. It’s a combination of alcohol and narcotics or just narcotics, and that includes prescription drugs, abusing prescription narcotics and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle and driving under the influence of that as well,” said Thornton.
Officials say they are taking prosecuting these cases seriously.
“If we work a crash where somebody injures or kills somebody, then we are going to prosecute them. We’re going to work with the local district attorneys office and we are going to prosecute that case,” said Thornton.
ALEA officials say they are going to have all hands on deck this holiday season. Every available trooper will be on patrol to ensure the safety of motorists.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.