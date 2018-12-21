Early College Academy in Columbus hosts winter festival for child development center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The students and staff at Early College Academy in Columbus hosted a winter festival on Friday.
The festival was for children of the child development center located next door to the school. All 162 children, ages three months to three years old, received a toy.
“This year, we thought we would do something for the kids next door because it was just something really nice,” said Jordan Williams, a senior at Early College Academy. We wanted to do it so we decorated the doors and our teachers prepared some of the activities. So, yeah this is something that I think will be a tradition now.”
Most of the toys were donated to Early College by the Cathedral of Prayer Church where Dr. Charles and Gloria Rogers are pastors.
