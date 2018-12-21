GUEST SEGMENT: Annual Freedom Fund Banquet kicking off the new year for NAACP

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet is making its way back to the Chattahoochee Valley in the new year.
Carolyn Hugley, with the committee planning the banquet, says they are very excited to be bringing the event to Columbus again this year.
The keynote speaker is Roslyn Brock, the chairman emeritus of the Board of Directors of the National Association.
They are also excited about the relaunch of the Columbus branch of the NAACP with new president, L.K. Pendleton.
The banquet will take place Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Tickets to the event are $50 and can be purchased at Carolyn Hugley State Farm, Citizen’s Trust Bank and Courier Eco-latino Newspaper.
