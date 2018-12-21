Japan company to purchase Aflac Inc. shares

(WTVM) - The Aflac building that towers over Columbus is a well-known insurance company across the United States.
Aflac also has an influence overseas.
Japan Post Holdings is purchasing approximately seven percent of Aflac Incorporated’s outstanding common shares through a trust. Japan Post Holdings will continue to offer Aflac’s cancer insurance products through more than 20,000 outlets across Japan.
Dan Amos, Aflac chairman and CEO, was in Japan for the announcement.
"This year, we are on pace to generate over 20 billion yen in cancer insurance sales, which represent 25 percent of Aflac Japan's third sector sales," said Amos.
Amos said Aflac has paid over $13 billion on cancer policies sold by Japan Post Holdings subsidiaries since the inception of their alliance in 2008.
