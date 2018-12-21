The Latest: 9 more suspects arrested in Morocco slayings

The remote village of Imlil nestled on the slopes of the Atlas mountains in Morocco, Thursday Dec. 20, 2018, about 10 Km (six miles) from the spot where the bodies of two Scandinavian women were found. The victims found Monday Dec. 17, are confirmed as Maren Ueland from Norway and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark, and four suspects have been detained in connection with the deaths. (Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix via AP) (Terje Bendiksby)