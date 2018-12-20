New York Times: group used “Russian Tactics” in Jones/Moore Senate race

The group claims it infiltrated social media sites, posing as conservative Alabamians. While there, they tried to amplify anti-Moore stories and pushed conservatives to support a write-in campaign for another candidate instead. They may also be responsible for purchasing phony accounts based in Russia and having those accounts follow Roy Moore on Twitter. The goal was to make it seem as though Moore’s campaign was buying followers in an attempt to amplify his presence on social media. Moore’s campaign manager Rich Hobson, told the Times that the Moore team had suspicions that something off was happening online, but they couldn’t find any hard evidence.