Pets around the Chattahoochee Valley looking for a home for the holidays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Over one hundred local animals at PAWS Humane Society need a warm place to call home this winter.
PAWS is, however, encouraging you to do your research before adopting on a whim.
“We know that receiving an animal as a gift or picking it out yourself, there’s not really a difference in how much you love that pet,” said Director of Adoptions and Admissions Courtney Pierce. “Just make sure the person you are giving the animal to is definitely wanting one or has been in the market for one.”
No matter the age of the animal you want to adopt, know each pet comes with responsibility, even an older dog may need to learn some new tricks.
“If you’re interested in a puppy, they are going to chew, they’re going to need potty-training, and that can certainly be true for adult dogs too," says Pierce.
But if taking on a pet is not in the cards for you right now, PAWS has other ways you can give back to local critters 365 days a year.
“We always need people to help walk the dogs, bathe the dogs, we have administrative duties that need to be done, and then we also have foster opportunities," said Pierce. "So, if you can’t take one permanently, one of our animals just need a place to stay for a couple of days or a couple of weeks.”
Above all else, PAWS hopes their animals get to experience the magic of the holiday season.
“We want to make sure our animals go to a loving home. I know the staff here would really love to see all of our animals home at Christmas instead of here,” says Pierce.
So, bring a little Christmas cheer to a furry friend in need!
For more information on PAWS Humane, click here.
