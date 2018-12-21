Safe Kids Columbus hosts holiday bike helmet giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds of children across the Chattahoochee Valley got early gifts for the holiday.
Safe Kids Columbus gave away free bike helmets on Thursday. The giveaway took place at the Columbus Library.
Organizers said that along with the special helmets for children comes a message to parents. The message is to encourage safety as children get new bikes, hover boards, and scooters for the upcoming holiday.
Safe Kids has given out tens of thousands of bikes over the last eight to ten years. Hundreds of bikes were also given out at Thursday’s events.
Organizers of the giveaway said it was a pretty good turnout and there are also other things that Safe Kids do t o help encourage safety to keep children out of the hospital.
