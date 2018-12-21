Shiffrin wins giant slalom for 49th World Cup victory

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won a giant slalom for her 49th career World Cup victory Friday as the American continued her march to a third straight season-long overall title.
Under heavy snow, Shiffrin had a fantastic second run to finish in a combined time of 1 minute, 49.81 seconds and beat first-run leader Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.14 seconds.
France's Tessa Worley recovered from injury to take third place, 0.33 behind Shiffrin.
The 23-year-old Shiffrin, who is the reigning Olympic GS champion, trailed Rebensburg by 0.08 after the first run.
