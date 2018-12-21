Sunny Saturday... But What about Christmas?

Weather was awful today! Rainy, cold, and windy...just raw. Good news is that this will not last! We’ll get a break from the clouds and rain on Saturday, with bright sunshine making it feel nice, even though we’re staying in the 50′s. Saturday night will be another cold one with temps falling into the lower 30′s. Weather will change on Sunday. Disturbance will bring a slight chance of showers on Sunday evening, and with it, another shot of cooler air. This cool air mass will hang around for Christmas eve and Christmas day with highs in the 50′s! No snow, but it’ll feel like the holidays! Meanwhile, we’ll be under the dreaded SW flow aloft, which is a wet pattern for us, as a result, the latter part of next week looks wet. Too early to determine if New Years Eve will be affected.