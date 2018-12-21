Suspect wanted in West Point for armed robbery at Capital City Bank

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in West Point for an armed robbery at Capital City Bank.
The robbery happened Dec. 21 at 10:02 a.m.
According to police, the suspect entered the bank and gave a note to the tellers demanding money.
The suspect is described as a male in his mid-30’s or 40’s, 6 feet tall, and weighing 230 pounds. He wore a black ball cap, surgical mask, black and gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case, is asked to call the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
