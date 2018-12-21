Tow to Go service from AAA returns to Georgia for Christmas, New Year’s

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Police are cracking down on drinking and driving during the holiday season.
If you let loose this holiday season and have a few alcoholic beverages, you may need a ride home, so you can call on AAA’s Tow to Go service.
For free, a tow truck will take you and your car to a safe location in a 10-mile radius.
This service is available beginning today and will last until 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 2, but is only available.
To get a ride, call (855) 286-9246.
