Two charged in MLK, Jr. Blvd. homicide not making Recorder’s Court hearing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two of five suspects in the MLK, Jr. Blvd. shooting of Derrick Scott were scheduled to make their first appearance in court.
Dondrell Tells and Terrell Lee chose not to appear in court today but had someone representing them letting the judge know they chose to plead not guilty to murder after the shooting death of Derrick Scott.
Derrick Scott was shot and killed at Sands Apartments on MLK, Jr. Blvd.
The judge set no bond for both Tells and Lee and their cases will go to Superior Court.
According to Columbus police, Tells and Lee are only two of five suspects connected to this shooting.
18-year-old Jaheem Rozier was arrested in Auburn and was extradited to the Muscogee County Jail. All three suspects were arrested earlier this week.
For investigators, the case was busted open after they released surveillance footage from Sands Apartments just two days after Scott was killed. The arrests came a week after the footage was released.
18-year-old Demetrius Pride and an unknown fifth suspect are still wanted in connection with the homicide.
Scott’s shooting death marks Columbus’s 33rd homicide of 2018.
