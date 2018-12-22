CBD now legal in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Thursday, Congress passed the 2018 farm bill, which legalizes the selling and production of cannabidiol (CBD) products in Alabama.
One local business owner said this could change the game for medicine.
“Prescription pills aren’t always the best remedy for that. Especially because of the side effects, how you feel, and stuff like that,” The Green Cup owner Ray Cuevas said.
Cuevas is opening up a CBD shop Saturday, one of the first CBD dedicated stores in Huntsville. CBD is actually a cannabis compound, however Cuevas says, it doesn’t get you high.
“It’s more of like a wellness feeling, you know, watch pain disappear, watch anxiety pull back. A good night sleep? Yes. High? No,” Cuevas continued.
He said CBD is specifically tailored to people who are having severe pain, but who don’t want to succumb to taking opioids.
With opioids being a top concern for most Alabama politicians, Cuevas said CBD’s could be a solution.
“For me, over the counter prescription medicines was not for me. I tried over the counter Ibprofen and stuff like that, I just couldn’t take it," Cuevas said.
He said, for a while, people have been going through other measures just to get this product.
“The good thing is now, with the Farm Bill, we don’t need that. You can come right here locally to Huntsville and get everything you need,” Cuevas said.
The Green Cup has several different forms of CBD products. Its website is launching next week.
The store opens Saturday at 9 a.m. and is located at 2403 Jordan Ln. in the same building as Cuevas Customs tire shop.
