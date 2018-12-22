Christmas Looks Great!

Looking like another cold one tonight, with temps falling into the 30s, so definitely bundle up tonight. Temps look to rapidly rise into the lower 60s on Sunday out ahead of our next cold front, which will move through Sunday evening. The front will bring increasing cloud cover and a few showers tomorrow. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day continue to look quiet with highs in the 50s. After Christmas, we’ll translate into a very wet pattern, with the Sub-Tropical Jet Stream bringing deep moisture all the way from the Pacific. The wet pattern will keep rain chances high for Thursday onward. Too early to determine the weather for New Years Eve. Stay tuned...