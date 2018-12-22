City of LaGrange providing extra community garbage bins to help with excess trash during the holidays

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange plans to place extra garbage bins throughout the community beginning Dec. 22 to help with trash overflow during the holidays.
The bins will be at the following locations:
DFACS Building on Hogansville Road
Hollis Hand School
Granger Park Track
Brenda Boulevard and Kings Park Lane
Colquitt Street near McGregor Street
Daniel Street and Dix Street
Wilkes Street at Unity School
The bins will be available until Monday, Dec. 31.
