City of LaGrange providing extra community garbage bins to help with excess trash during the holidays
(Source: LaGrange)
December 22, 2018 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 1:11 PM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange plans to place extra garbage bins throughout the community beginning Dec. 22 to help with trash overflow during the holidays.

The bins will be at the following locations:

DFACS Building on Hogansville Road

Hollis Hand School

Granger Park Track

Brenda Boulevard and Kings Park Lane

Colquitt Street near McGregor Street

Daniel Street and Dix Street

Wilkes Street at Unity School

The bins will be available until Monday, Dec. 31.

